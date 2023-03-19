Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Raymond James cut shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Retail Opportunity Investments Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ROIC opened at $12.63 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.89. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.37. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 12 month low of $12.50 and a 12 month high of $20.00.

Retail Opportunity Investments Announces Dividend

Retail Opportunity Investments ( NASDAQ:ROIC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $80.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.15 million. Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 3.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Retail Opportunity Investments will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 146.35%.

Insider Transactions at Retail Opportunity Investments

In related news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 10,800 shares of Retail Opportunity Investments stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total transaction of $148,824.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,575.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROIC. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 119.9% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 236.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 114.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments in the third quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

About Retail Opportunity Investments

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. engages in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail real estate properties. It also operates business in supermarkets and drugstores. The company was founded on July 10, 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

