Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on RPRX. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Royalty Pharma from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Royalty Pharma from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Royalty Pharma from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $53.86.

Royalty Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of RPRX stock opened at $34.64 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.05. The company has a market cap of $21.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 433.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.42. Royalty Pharma has a 12-month low of $32.68 and a 12-month high of $44.75.

Royalty Pharma Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Royalty Pharma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,000.00%.

In other news, EVP Marshall Urist sold 23,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.30, for a total value of $870,320.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,667 shares in the company, valued at $1,740,679.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 24.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Royalty Pharma

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Royalty Pharma by 34.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,524 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 2,176 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 9.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 48.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,105 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 3,608 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Royalty Pharma by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Royalty Pharma by 644.1% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 4,985 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.36% of the company’s stock.

Royalty Pharma Company Profile

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

