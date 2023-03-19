StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Rockwell Medical from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th.

Rockwell Medical Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RMTI opened at $1.37 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.84 and its 200-day moving average is $1.41. Rockwell Medical has a 52-week low of $0.84 and a 52-week high of $5.50.

Institutional Trading of Rockwell Medical

Rockwell Medical Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RMTI. Armistice Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Rockwell Medical by 364.4% during the third quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 959,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after buying an additional 752,490 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Medical by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 281,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 55,700 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Medical by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 53,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 21,225 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Rockwell Medical by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 326,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 12,367 shares during the period. 27.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rockwell Medical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of treatment for anemia, kidney disease, iron deficiency, and hemodialysis. Its products include Triferic, CitraPure, RenalPure and SteriLyte. The company was founded by Robert L. Chioini in January 1995 and is headquartered in Wixom, MI.

