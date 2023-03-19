StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Rockwell Medical from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th.
Rockwell Medical Stock Up 2.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:RMTI opened at $1.37 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.84 and its 200-day moving average is $1.41. Rockwell Medical has a 52-week low of $0.84 and a 52-week high of $5.50.
Rockwell Medical Company Profile
Rockwell Medical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of treatment for anemia, kidney disease, iron deficiency, and hemodialysis. Its products include Triferic, CitraPure, RenalPure and SteriLyte. The company was founded by Robert L. Chioini in January 1995 and is headquartered in Wixom, MI.
