Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on RMBS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Rambus from $34.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Rambus from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Rambus from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Rambus from $36.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rambus has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $47.20.

Get Rambus alerts:

Rambus Stock Performance

Rambus stock opened at $44.08 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.69. Rambus has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $46.16.

Insider Activity at Rambus

Rambus ( NASDAQ:RMBS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.27). Rambus had a negative net margin of 3.15% and a positive return on equity of 21.35%. The firm had revenue of $122.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rambus will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Rambus news, Director Necip Sayiner sold 2,873 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total transaction of $130,807.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,138,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Rambus news, Director Necip Sayiner sold 2,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total transaction of $130,807.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,138,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Eric B. Stang sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total value of $272,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,235,602.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,373 shares of company stock valued at $916,818. Insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rambus

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rambus by 100.2% during the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 180,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,590,000 after buying an additional 90,365 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rambus by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 423,804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,773,000 after purchasing an additional 53,879 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Rambus during the third quarter worth $223,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Rambus by 0.9% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 438,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,727 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Rambus by 1.4% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 58,596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 85.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rambus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rambus, Inc engages in the provision of cutting-edge semiconductor and Internet Protocol products, spanning memory and interfaces to security, smart sensors and lighting. Its products include Memory Interface Chips, Interface IP, and Security IP. The company was founded by P. Michael Farmwald and Mark A.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rambus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rambus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.