Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Insider Jeanna Steele Sells 868 Shares

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) insider Jeanna Steele sold 868 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total value of $16,552.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 172,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,296,344.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jeanna Steele also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 17th, Jeanna Steele sold 856 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total value of $15,168.32.

On Monday, March 6th, Jeanna Steele sold 14,723 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total value of $375,583.73.

On Monday, December 19th, Jeanna Steele sold 839 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.71, for a total value of $23,248.69.

Sunrun Stock Down 8.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ RUN opened at $17.32 on Friday. Sunrun Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.69 and a 52 week high of $39.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.49 and a beta of 2.30.

Institutional Trading of Sunrun

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.26. Sunrun had a return on equity of 2.37% and a net margin of 7.47%. The business had revenue of $609.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $588.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RUN. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 64.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 3,750.0% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,540 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 150.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Sunrun from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Barclays downgraded Sunrun from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Sunrun from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Sunrun from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Sunrun in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.89.

About Sunrun

Sunrun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and installs solar energy systems for homeowners. Customers can access its products through three channels: direct-to-consumer, solar partnerships, and strategic partnerships.

