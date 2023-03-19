Jeffrey C. Kostelni Sells 818 Shares of Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL) Stock

Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL – Get Rating) CAO Jeffrey C. Kostelni sold 818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total transaction of $13,227.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $244,522.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Bowlero Stock Down 5.3 %
NYSE:BOWL opened at $15.09 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.80. Bowlero Corp. has a 12 month low of $8.19 and a 12 month high of $17.45.
Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.05). Bowlero had a negative return on equity of 288.06% and a negative net margin of 4.19%. The firm had revenue of $273.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.15 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bowlero Corp. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research analysts have issued reports on BOWL shares. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Bowlero in a report on Friday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bowlero in a report on Monday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Bowlero from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Bowlero from $16.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Bowlero in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.38.
Bowlero Corp. operates bowling entertainment centers under the AMF, Bowlmor Lanes, and Bowlero brand names. The company also provides hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. As of July 3, 2022, it operated approximately 317 centers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.
