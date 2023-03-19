Jeffrey C. Kostelni Sells 818 Shares of Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL) Stock

Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL – Get Rating) CAO Jeffrey C. Kostelni sold 818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total transaction of $13,227.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $244,522.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Bowlero Stock Down 5.3 %

NYSE:BOWL opened at $15.09 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.80. Bowlero Corp. has a 12 month low of $8.19 and a 12 month high of $17.45.

Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.05). Bowlero had a negative return on equity of 288.06% and a negative net margin of 4.19%. The firm had revenue of $273.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.15 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bowlero Corp. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BOWL. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bowlero in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Bowlero by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bowlero during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Bowlero in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bowlero in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. 64.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BOWL shares. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Bowlero in a report on Friday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bowlero in a report on Monday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Bowlero from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Bowlero from $16.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Bowlero in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.38.

Bowlero Corp. operates bowling entertainment centers under the AMF, Bowlmor Lanes, and Bowlero brand names. The company also provides hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. As of July 3, 2022, it operated approximately 317 centers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

