Insider Selling: Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) VP Sells 432 Shares of Stock

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) VP Stacy W. Hilgendorf sold 432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.13, for a total value of $14,312.16. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $452,522.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFM opened at $32.31 on Friday. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.56 and a 12 month high of $35.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.11.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 25.40% and a net margin of 4.08%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFM. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,017,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,344,000 after buying an additional 57,361 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,631,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,881,000 after acquiring an additional 3,048,706 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,106,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,615,000 after purchasing an additional 208,100 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.3% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,222,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,912,000 after purchasing an additional 67,100 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 0.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,850,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,128,000 after purchasing an additional 16,499 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Monday, March 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.57.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

