Insider Selling: Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) VP Sells 432 Shares of Stock

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) VP Stacy W. Hilgendorf sold 432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.13, for a total value of $14,312.16. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $452,522.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Sprouts Farmers Market Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:SFM opened at $32.31 on Friday. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.56 and a 12 month high of $35.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.11.
Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 25.40% and a net margin of 4.08%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sprouts Farmers Market
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Monday, March 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.57.
Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile
Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sprouts Farmers Market (SFM)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/13 – 3/17
- This Small Tech With Big Growth Prospects Is Nearing A Buy Point
- Don’t Chase FedEx Higher, Wait For The Pullback
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.