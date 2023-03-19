Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT – Get Rating) by 40.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 18,424 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.26% of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury worth $2,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 121.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 443,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,605,000 after purchasing an additional 2,488,858 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury in the 2nd quarter worth $30,309,000. Bullseye Investment Management LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury in the 3rd quarter worth $7,009,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury in the 2nd quarter worth $3,420,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 244.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 162,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,166,000 after buying an additional 115,200 shares during the period.

Get ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury alerts:

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury stock opened at $27.96 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.41 and a 200 day moving average of $30.85. ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury has a fifty-two week low of $20.20 and a fifty-two week high of $39.32.

About ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund), formerly ProShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, the United States Treasury securities that have a remaining maturity greater than 20 years, are non-convertible, are denominated in United States dollars, are rated investment grade (at least Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service or BBB- by Standard & Poor’s (S&P)), are fixed rate, and have more than $250 million par outstanding.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.