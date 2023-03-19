Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS) Shares Sold by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Get Rating) by 69.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,041 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF worth $1,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVUS. Smith Anglin Financial LLC increased its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 3,365.5% in the third quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 501,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,298,000 after purchasing an additional 487,487 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 23.6% in the third quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,256,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,710,000 after acquiring an additional 431,590 shares in the last quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 11,205.4% in the third quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC now owns 401,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,023,000 after acquiring an additional 397,792 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 730.5% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 261,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,325,000 after acquiring an additional 230,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 303.6% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 305,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,532,000 after acquiring an additional 229,590 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AVUS opened at $67.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.20. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.78 and a fifty-two week high of $79.07.

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

