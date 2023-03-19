MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Makes New $102,000 Investment in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Carret Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna during the fourth quarter worth $269,000. McGuire Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna during the fourth quarter worth $222,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna during the fourth quarter worth $558,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter worth $750,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Stock Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ MRNA opened at $150.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.86 billion, a PE ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.70. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.03 and a 1 year high of $217.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $167.52 and its 200 day moving average is $160.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.66 by ($1.05). The business had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 46.34% and a net margin of 43.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $11.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.87, for a total value of $6,034,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $816,500,293.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Moderna news, insider Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.70, for a total value of $403,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,803 shares in the company, valued at $2,582,365.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.87, for a total transaction of $6,034,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $816,500,293.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 546,337 shares of company stock valued at $94,751,432 over the last ninety days. 17.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MRNA. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Moderna in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Moderna from $214.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. TD Cowen upgraded Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Moderna from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.80.

Moderna Profile

Moderna Profile

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

