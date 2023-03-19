Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.92 Million Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,921 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Selway Asset Management acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other news, President Richard A. Wurster bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $54.39 per share, for a total transaction of $108,780.00. Following the purchase, the president now owns 101,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,514,656.49. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Todd M. Ricketts purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $56.79 per share, with a total value of $567,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 230,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,112,356.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Richard A. Wurster bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $54.39 per share, for a total transaction of $108,780.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now directly owns 101,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,514,656.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 71,000 shares of company stock worth $4,165,460 and have sold 728,106 shares worth $58,067,403. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Charles Schwab Trading Down 2.5 %

SCHW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $83.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Charles Schwab from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Charles Schwab from $109.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.04.

NYSE:SCHW opened at $56.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.00 and a fifty-two week high of $93.16.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.60% and a return on equity of 24.94%. The company’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

About Charles Schwab

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

Read More

