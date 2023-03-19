Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MARB)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MARB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 74,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,509,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC owned 1.51% of First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $93,000. Truadvice LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $239,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $246,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $289,000. Finally, WealthCare Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $324,000.

First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA MARB opened at $19.85 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.08. First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF has a 1-year low of $19.45 and a 1-year high of $22.32.

First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF Profile

The First Trust Vivaldi Merger Arbitrage ETF (MARB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund is an actively-managed global fund that uses a merger arbitrage strategy to long takeover target and short the acquiring company. MARB was launched on Feb 4, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

