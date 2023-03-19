ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Shares Sold by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 427 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $1,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Avondale Wealth Management grew its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 2,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 86,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after purchasing an additional 6,438 shares during the period. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $559,000. Finally, Noked Israel Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,085,000.

ARK Innovation ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:ARKK opened at $38.68 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.51. ARK Innovation ETF has a twelve month low of $29.43 and a twelve month high of $72.00.

ARK Innovation ETF Company Profile

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

