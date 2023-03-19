MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Takes Position in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Equity Commonwealth in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equity Commonwealth in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Equity Commonwealth by 116.3% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Equity Commonwealth in the 2nd quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 104.9% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. 93.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equity Commonwealth Price Performance

Equity Commonwealth stock opened at $19.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 75.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.01. Equity Commonwealth has a one year low of $19.41 and a one year high of $28.84.

Equity Commonwealth Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd were given a $4.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 20.22%. This is a boost from Equity Commonwealth’s previous dividend of $1.00.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th.

About Equity Commonwealth

Equity Commonwealth operates as an internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of office properties. The company was founded by Barry M. Portnoy on October 9, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

See Also

