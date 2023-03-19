MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Acquires Shares of 2,000 Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Brinker International by 81.3% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 990 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Brinker International by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 458,994 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,466,000 after acquiring an additional 14,542 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Brinker International during the 3rd quarter worth $342,000. FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Brinker International by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 4,806 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Brinker International by 468.7% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,443 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 10,255 shares during the period.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Brinker International from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Brinker International from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Brinker International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on Brinker International from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Brinker International in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Brinker International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.18.

NYSE:EAT opened at $35.76 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.23. Brinker International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.47 and a twelve month high of $42.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.81, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 2.35.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $991.74 million. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 35.47% and a net margin of 1.87%. Brinker International’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Brinker International, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Wade Allen sold 12,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.42, for a total transaction of $490,658.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,157,911.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,986 shares of company stock valued at $525,047. Corporate insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

