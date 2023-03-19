Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 27,059 Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) by 60.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,059 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKLN. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 186.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter worth about $82,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 30.0% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of BKLN stock opened at $20.52 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.83. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $20.06 and a 12-month high of $21.97.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Profile

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

