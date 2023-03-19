750 Shares in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Acquired by MADDEN SECURITIES Corp

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 750 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 51.1% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 207 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 80.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 309 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the second quarter valued at $51,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE:CFR opened at $104.83 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.14. The firm has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.87 and a 52-week high of $160.60.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Dividend Announcement

Cullen/Frost Bankers ( NYSE:CFR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.16. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 30.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 10.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is 39.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CFR. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $148.00 to $136.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James lowered Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $178.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.57.

Insider Activity at Cullen/Frost Bankers

In related news, CEO Phillip D. Green acquired 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $106.59 per share, for a total transaction of $1,012,605.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 114,729 shares in the company, valued at $12,228,964.11. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, CEO Phillip D. Green purchased 9,500 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $106.59 per share, for a total transaction of $1,012,605.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,729 shares in the company, valued at $12,228,964.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Paul Bracher sold 5,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.97, for a total value of $765,912.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 92,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,158,468.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 16,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,789,751. Company insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It operates through the Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors segments. The Banking segment operates commercial and consumer banking services. The Frost Wealth Advisors segment includes fee-based services within private trust, retirement services, and financial management services.

Featured Articles

