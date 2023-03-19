MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Invests $70,000 in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 250 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 351 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 323 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 995 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Fin Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 4,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Moody's alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $329.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $289.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $294.00 to $293.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $309.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $307.67.

Moody’s Stock Performance

Moody’s stock opened at $294.25 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $305.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $285.38. Moody’s Co. has a twelve month low of $230.16 and a twelve month high of $346.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The company has a market cap of $53.93 billion, a PE ratio of 39.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.30.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.18. Moody’s had a net margin of 25.13% and a return on equity of 62.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. This is an increase from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.40%.

Insider Activity at Moody’s

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.15, for a total transaction of $570,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,344,005.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.15, for a total transaction of $570,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,344,005.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total transaction of $2,950,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 82,859 shares in the company, valued at $24,443,405. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,701 shares of company stock worth $7,046,117. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Profile

(Get Rating)

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA) segments. The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.