MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Makes New Investment in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter worth about $26,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 51.0% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 79.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $222.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $232.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $223.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

In other news, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O'herlihy sold 60,137 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.26, for a total value of $14,809,337.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,072 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,868,130.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 235,656 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total transaction of $58,039,716.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,592,274.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:ITW opened at $229.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company has a market cap of $70.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.10. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $173.52 and a fifty-two week high of $253.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $234.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $217.85.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 87.15% and a net margin of 19.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. Analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.61 EPS for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.58%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test and Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers and Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

See Also

