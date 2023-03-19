Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU – Get Rating) by 37.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 193,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 53,118 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.41% of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund worth $1,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bramshill Investments LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 102.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 1,127,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,306,000 after purchasing an additional 571,996 shares during the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,787,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,085,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,308,000 after purchasing an additional 429,486 shares during the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,412,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 582,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,194,000 after purchasing an additional 119,797 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:DSU opened at $9.26 on Friday. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.77 and a 12 month high of $10.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.73 and its 200 day moving average is $9.45.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0868 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.25%. This is an increase from BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of companies' debt instruments, including corporate loans, which are rated in the lower rating categories of the established rating services (BBB or lower by S&P's or Baa or lower by Moody's) or unrated debt instruments, which are in the judgment of the investment adviser of equivalent quality.

