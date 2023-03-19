Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 35,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,275,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Smith Moore & CO. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 101.7% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

MDYV opened at $62.64 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.96. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $57.63 and a twelve month high of $75.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.16.

About SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

