MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Invests $89,000 in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 160 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,808,000. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $246,000. Carret Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 2,942 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. First Community Trust NA boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 89 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,157 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,443,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadcom Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $630.97 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $597.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $536.05. The stock has a market cap of $263.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.10. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $415.07 and a 12-month high of $645.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.38 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $8.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 37.19% and a return on equity of 73.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be issued a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.93%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total value of $1,984,406.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,083,847.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AVGO shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $690.00 to $675.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $720.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $690.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $674.17.

About Broadcom

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

