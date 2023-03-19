Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 34,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,228,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MDYG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 15,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 95,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,071,000 after acquiring an additional 3,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 165,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118 shares during the last quarter.
SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Stock Performance
Shares of MDYG opened at $64.80 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.08. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.97 and a fifty-two week high of $76.88.
SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Company Profile
SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (MDYG)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/13 – 3/17
- This Small Tech With Big Growth Prospects Is Nearing A Buy Point
- Don’t Chase FedEx Higher, Wait For The Pullback
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.