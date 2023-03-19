MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Invests $104,000 in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,004 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AEM. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 96.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,067,317 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $922,721,000 after buying an additional 7,399,467 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 12.2% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 17,466,650 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $798,454,000 after buying an additional 1,894,887 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 57.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,884,284 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $237,874,000 after buying an additional 1,417,607 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 33.6% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,901,162 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $164,750,000 after buying an additional 980,639 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 8.0% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,602,893 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $576,710,000 after acquiring an additional 935,298 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AEM has been the subject of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$89.00 to C$88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $65.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.50.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Up 5.5 %

AEM stock opened at $50.84 on Friday. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a twelve month low of $36.69 and a twelve month high of $67.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $23.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.89, a PEG ratio of 27.37 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.90.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The mining company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 11.67% and a return on equity of 6.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 45.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.67%.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of gold. It operates through the following segments: Northern Business, Southern Business, and Exploration. The Northern Business segment comprises of LaRonde mine, LaRonde Zone 5 mine, Lapa mine, Goldex mine, Meadowbank mine including the Amaruq deposit, Canadian Malartic joint operation, Meliadine project and Kittila mine.

Further Reading

