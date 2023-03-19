Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 303.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,855 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $2,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,440,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 414,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,730,000 after buying an additional 5,984 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 41,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 6,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. 80.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.43.

Weyerhaeuser Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE WY opened at $29.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $21.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.47. Weyerhaeuser has a one year low of $27.36 and a one year high of $42.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.45.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 21.08%. Weyerhaeuser’s quarterly revenue was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.04%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Devin W. Stockfish sold 1,800 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $64,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 567,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,425,716. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.