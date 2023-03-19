Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 29.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 437 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $2,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Booking in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Booking by 50.0% in the third quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 188.9% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 26 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

BKNG stock opened at $2,440.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1,616.85 and a one year high of $2,630.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.90 billion, a PE ratio of 31.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2,432.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,081.93.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $24.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $20.97 by $3.77. Booking had a net margin of 17.89% and a return on equity of 107.86%. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $15.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 127.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BKNG. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Booking from $2,150.00 to $2,600.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,675.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Booking from $2,785.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Booking from $2,550.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,170.00 to $2,670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,675.16.

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,320.41, for a total transaction of $3,248,574.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,643,239.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 427 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,427.11, for a total value of $1,036,375.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,241,947.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,320.41, for a total transaction of $3,248,574.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,643,239.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,098 shares of company stock valued at $7,278,014. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

