Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (BATS:PREF) Shares Bought by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (BATS:PREF – Get Rating) by 40.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,287 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,531 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF were worth $1,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PREF. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 2,852.9% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,630,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575,349 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 20.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 710,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,267,000 after buying an additional 121,242 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 96.7% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 145,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,448,000 after buying an additional 71,747 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 17.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 469,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,921,000 after buying an additional 71,246 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 36.2% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 139,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,641,000 after buying an additional 36,987 shares during the period.

Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

BATS:PREF opened at $16.47 on Friday. Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF has a 12 month low of $98.13 and a 12 month high of $101.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.24.

About Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF

The Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (PREF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund with a primary focus on $1,000 par preferred securities. PREF was launched on Jul 10, 2017 and is managed by Principal.

