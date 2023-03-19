Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on DEA. Citigroup cut Easterly Government Properties from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $18.00 to $15.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut Easterly Government Properties from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Easterly Government Properties presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.25.

NYSE:DEA opened at $13.20 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.76. Easterly Government Properties has a twelve month low of $13.01 and a twelve month high of $21.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.71 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 5.16, a current ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.03%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 302.86%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DEA. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Easterly Government Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Easterly Government Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Easterly Government Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. First Community Trust NA grew its position in Easterly Government Properties by 68.2% during the 4th quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 2,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Easterly Government Properties by 166.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. 86.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

