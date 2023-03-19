Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Summit Financial Group Price Performance

SMMF opened at $21.96 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.61. Summit Financial Group has a twelve month low of $20.89 and a twelve month high of $30.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $280.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.41.

Get Summit Financial Group alerts:

Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.03). Summit Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 30.08%. The business had revenue of $39.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.50 million. Equities analysts expect that Summit Financial Group will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

Summit Financial Group Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Summit Financial Group’s payout ratio is 19.56%.

In related news, Director Gary L. Hinkle bought 1,450 shares of Summit Financial Group stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.49 per share, with a total value of $36,960.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 405,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,343,943.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Gary L. Hinkle bought 1,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.49 per share, for a total transaction of $36,960.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 405,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,343,943.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jason A. Kitzmiller purchased 9,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.75 per share, with a total value of $199,012.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 22,685 shares in the company, valued at $493,398.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 22,019 shares of company stock valued at $515,253. Corporate insiders own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Summit Financial Group

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMMF. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Summit Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Financial Group by 150.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,866 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Summit Financial Group by 208.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,916 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Summit Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in shares of Summit Financial Group by 17.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,589 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. 31.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Summit Financial Group

(Get Rating)

Summit Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking and insurance services. It offers a wide range of community banking services, including demand, savings, and time deposits, commercial, real estate and consumer loans, trust and wealth management services, and cash management services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.