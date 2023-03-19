PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the software maker’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on PAR. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of PAR Technology from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of PAR Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of PAR Technology from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.20.
NYSE:PAR opened at $31.96 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. PAR Technology has a fifty-two week low of $20.37 and a fifty-two week high of $47.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.76.
PAR Technology Corp. engages in the provision of software and hardware support services for the hospitality industry. It operates through the Restaurant/Retail and Government segments. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) software, hardware, back-office software, systems, services, and integrated technical solutions to the restaurant and retail industries.
