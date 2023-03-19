PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on PAR. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of PAR Technology from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of PAR Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of PAR Technology from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.20.

NYSE:PAR opened at $31.96 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. PAR Technology has a fifty-two week low of $20.37 and a fifty-two week high of $47.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.76.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in PAR Technology by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,339 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,426,000 after buying an additional 3,556 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in PAR Technology by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,190 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,218,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in PAR Technology by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,416 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 4,951 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in PAR Technology by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,784 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in PAR Technology by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,474,270 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,471,000 after acquiring an additional 85,559 shares in the last quarter.

PAR Technology Corp. engages in the provision of software and hardware support services for the hospitality industry. It operates through the Restaurant/Retail and Government segments. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) software, hardware, back-office software, systems, services, and integrated technical solutions to the restaurant and retail industries.

