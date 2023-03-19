Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on REGN. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $868.00 to $873.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,001.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $770.00 to $834.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $787.00 to $806.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Cowen raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $775.00 to $875.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $815.38.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of REGN opened at $747.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 5.06 and a quick ratio of 4.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $746.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $729.64. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $538.01 and a 1-year high of $800.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.18 by $4.38. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.87% and a net margin of 35.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $23.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 34.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $762.50, for a total value of $76,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,147 shares in the company, valued at $14,599,587.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $762.50, for a total transaction of $76,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,599,587.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director N Anthony Coles sold 5,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $714.11, for a total value of $4,111,845.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,522.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,273 shares of company stock valued at $21,189,979. 8.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 3,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,347,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 15.0% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 1,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

