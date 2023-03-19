Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley cut their price objective on Synchronoss Technologies from $2.75 to $2.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th.

Synchronoss Technologies Stock Down 4.7 %

Synchronoss Technologies stock opened at $0.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Synchronoss Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.51 and a fifty-two week high of $1.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.97. The firm has a market cap of $81.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 1.39.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Synchronoss Technologies

About Synchronoss Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNCR. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Synchronoss Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Precept Management LLC acquired a new stake in Synchronoss Technologies during the third quarter worth about $769,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Synchronoss Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.09% of the company’s stock.

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud and enterprise solutions. The firm offers software-based activation for connected devices globally. Its platform includes cloud home, personal cloud content transfer and out-of-box experience, advance messaging and email suite, journey creation and advisor, digital coach, digital portal, activation, Internet of Things (IoT), and smart buildings.

