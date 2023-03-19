Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.
Separately, B. Riley cut their price objective on Synchronoss Technologies from $2.75 to $2.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th.
Synchronoss Technologies Stock Down 4.7 %
Synchronoss Technologies stock opened at $0.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Synchronoss Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.51 and a fifty-two week high of $1.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.97. The firm has a market cap of $81.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 1.39.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Synchronoss Technologies
About Synchronoss Technologies
Synchronoss Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud and enterprise solutions. The firm offers software-based activation for connected devices globally. Its platform includes cloud home, personal cloud content transfer and out-of-box experience, advance messaging and email suite, journey creation and advisor, digital coach, digital portal, activation, Internet of Things (IoT), and smart buildings.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Synchronoss Technologies (SNCR)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/13 – 3/17
- This Small Tech With Big Growth Prospects Is Nearing A Buy Point
- Don’t Chase FedEx Higher, Wait For The Pullback
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
Receive News & Ratings for Synchronoss Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchronoss Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.