Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Posted by on Mar 19th, 2023

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCRGet Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley cut their price objective on Synchronoss Technologies from $2.75 to $2.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th.

Synchronoss Technologies Stock Down 4.7 %

Synchronoss Technologies stock opened at $0.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Synchronoss Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.51 and a fifty-two week high of $1.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.97. The firm has a market cap of $81.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 1.39.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Synchronoss Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNCR. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Synchronoss Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Precept Management LLC acquired a new stake in Synchronoss Technologies during the third quarter worth about $769,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Synchronoss Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.09% of the company’s stock.

About Synchronoss Technologies

(Get Rating)

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud and enterprise solutions. The firm offers software-based activation for connected devices globally. Its platform includes cloud home, personal cloud content transfer and out-of-box experience, advance messaging and email suite, journey creation and advisor, digital coach, digital portal, activation, Internet of Things (IoT), and smart buildings.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Synchronoss Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchronoss Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.