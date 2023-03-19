Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SMBC opened at $39.87 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.36 and its 200 day moving average is $49.02. The stock has a market cap of $450.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 0.90. Southern Missouri Bancorp has a 1-year low of $37.61 and a 1-year high of $56.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Southern Missouri Bancorp’s payout ratio is 17.72%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Southern Missouri Bancorp

In other Southern Missouri Bancorp news, CEO Greg A. Steffens bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $40.76 per share, for a total transaction of $40,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,283 shares in the company, valued at $8,856,455.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Greg A. Steffens bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $40.76 per share, for a total transaction of $40,760.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,856,455.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Daniel Lee Jones purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.51 per share, for a total transaction of $197,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 280,000 shares in the company, valued at $11,062,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 8,495 shares of company stock valued at $345,046. Corporate insiders own 17.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMBC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,629 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 28.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 31,368 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 6,964 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $208,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,804 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Southern Missouri Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $298,000. 51.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Southern Missouri Bancorp

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc is as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The firm focuses on attracting retail deposits from the general public and using such deposits along with wholesale funding from the Federal Home Loan Bank of Des Moines (“”FHLB””), and, to a lesser extent, brokered deposits, to invest in one- to four-family residential mortgage loans, mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate, commercial non-mortgage business loans, and consumer loans.

