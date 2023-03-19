Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SIGI. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a market perform rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $88.00 to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $97.50.

Selective Insurance Group Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ SIGI opened at $89.68 on Thursday. Selective Insurance Group has a 1 year low of $66.81 and a 1 year high of $103.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $96.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.46. The firm has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Selective Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

Selective Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:SIGI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The business had revenue of $952.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Selective Insurance Group will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.90%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Vincent M. Senia sold 7,000 shares of Selective Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.79, for a total value of $698,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,295,673.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Selective Insurance Group news, Director John Burville sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total transaction of $2,003,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,638,271.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Vincent M. Senia sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.79, for a total transaction of $698,530.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,295,673.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIGI. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 116.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,904 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 3,173 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Selective Insurance Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,495 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,063 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,972,000 after buying an additional 2,129 shares in the last quarter. 83.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc is a New Jersey insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The Standard Commercial Lines segment offers insurance products and services to commercial customers, such as non-profit organizations and local government agencies.

