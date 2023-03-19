StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SMTC. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Semtech from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Semtech from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Semtech from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Semtech to $34.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a neutral rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Semtech in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.82.

Get Semtech alerts:

Semtech Stock Down 2.0 %

SMTC opened at $29.12 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.70. Semtech has a twelve month low of $25.29 and a twelve month high of $73.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.37. The company has a quick ratio of 5.17, a current ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Semtech

About Semtech

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SMTC. Ethic Inc. raised its position in Semtech by 7.6% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 4,548 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Semtech by 10.5% in the first quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Semtech by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 61,814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Semtech by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC increased its stake in Semtech by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.32% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.