StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SMTC. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Semtech from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Semtech from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Semtech from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Semtech to $34.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a neutral rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Semtech in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.82.
Semtech Stock Down 2.0 %
SMTC opened at $29.12 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.70. Semtech has a twelve month low of $25.29 and a twelve month high of $73.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.37. The company has a quick ratio of 5.17, a current ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.
About Semtech
Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.
