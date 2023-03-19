SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRCGet Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SLRC. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of SLR Investment from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Compass Point downgraded SLR Investment from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $15.75 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.04.

SLR Investment Stock Performance

SLRC opened at $14.40 on Thursday. SLR Investment has a 1 year low of $12.08 and a 1 year high of $18.37. The stock has a market cap of $785.66 million, a PE ratio of 40.00 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.41.

SLR Investment Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be paid a $0.137 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.42%. SLR Investment’s payout ratio is 455.56%.

Insider Activity at SLR Investment

In other news, insider Michael S. Gross purchased 53,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.69 per share, with a total value of $836,182.86. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,184,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,967,111.43. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael S. Gross acquired 34,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.96 per share, for a total transaction of $552,662.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,267,696 shares in the company, valued at $52,152,428.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael S. Gross bought 53,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.69 per share, with a total value of $836,182.86. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,184,647 shares in the company, valued at $49,967,111.43. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 138,365 shares of company stock valued at $2,174,243. 7.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of SLR Investment

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SLR Investment during the third quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lifted its position in shares of SLR Investment by 1.5% in the second quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,735,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,395,000 after buying an additional 25,467 shares in the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SLR Investment in the 3rd quarter worth $123,000. MKT Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SLR Investment during the second quarter worth approximately $154,000. Finally, Cliffwater LLC raised its holdings in SLR Investment by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 405,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,993,000 after buying an additional 12,718 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.85% of the company’s stock.

About SLR Investment

SLR Investment Corp. is a closed-end investment company. It provides financing for equity, debt and senior secured loans for working capital, acquisition, refinancing and growth capital requirements. It makes control investments.

