StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS)

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CMS. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of CMS Energy from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on CMS Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $67.20.

Shares of NYSE:CMS opened at $61.34 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.55 and its 200 day moving average is $61.33. The stock has a market cap of $17.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.34. CMS Energy has a 52-week low of $52.41 and a 52-week high of $73.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.60. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 9.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that CMS Energy will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.4875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This is an increase from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.42%.

In related news, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.74, for a total transaction of $50,256.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,537,948.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other CMS Energy news, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 814 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.74, for a total value of $50,256.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,304 shares in the company, valued at $3,537,948.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,847,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,314 shares of company stock worth $447,136. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the third quarter worth $27,000. Motco acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in CMS Energy in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in CMS Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in CMS Energy by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.16% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Corp. engages in the provision of electric and natural gas activities. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and NorthStar Clean Energy. The Electric Utility segment focuses on generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity. The Gas Utility segment includes purchase, transmission, storage, distribution, and sale of natural gas.

