Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on SHOO. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Steven Madden presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.57.

NASDAQ:SHOO opened at $35.38 on Thursday. Steven Madden has a 1-year low of $26.36 and a 1-year high of $45.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 1.13.

Steven Madden ( NASDAQ:SHOO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.44. Steven Madden had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 25.81%. The business had revenue of $470.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.88 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Steven Madden will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.33%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Steven Madden by 1.6% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 21,011 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Steven Madden by 18.4% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,517 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Steven Madden by 28.8% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,843 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Steven Madden by 1.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,683 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Steven Madden by 1.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 52,702 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Direct-to-Consumer, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

