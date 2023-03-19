Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

SIRI has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $7.00 to $5.50 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Sirius XM from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Sirius XM from $6.00 to $5.40 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Sirius XM from $7.50 to $6.25 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sirius XM has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.77.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

Sirius XM Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SIRI opened at $3.64 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.96. Sirius XM has a one year low of $3.43 and a one year high of $6.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.68.

Sirius XM Increases Dividend

Sirius XM ( NASDAQ:SIRI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 13.48%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sirius XM will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th were issued a $0.0242 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. This is a positive change from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 8th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is 33.33%.

Institutional Trading of Sirius XM

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the second quarter worth $28,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sirius XM in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sirius XM in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Sirius XM by 446.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 4,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Sirius XM by 617.6% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 5,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 4,694 shares during the period. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sirius XM

(Get Rating)

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of audio entertainment. It operates through Sirius XM and Pandora and Off-Platform segments. The company was founded on May 17, 1990, and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.