StockNews.com Begins Coverage on SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. TheStreet lowered SkyWest from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on SkyWest in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a sell rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on SkyWest from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.60.

SkyWest stock opened at $17.89 on Thursday. SkyWest has a 52-week low of $14.76 and a 52-week high of $33.35. The company has a market cap of $902.37 million, a P/E ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.46.

SkyWest ( NASDAQ:SKYW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($1.01). SkyWest had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 5.12%. The business had revenue of $681.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that SkyWest will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

In other SkyWest news, Director James L. Welch acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.95 per share, with a total value of $37,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 55,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,050,493.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKYW. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in SkyWest by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 43,153 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in SkyWest by 4.4% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,370 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in SkyWest by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 35,867 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in SkyWest by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 36,419 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EMC Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 2,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. 80.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

