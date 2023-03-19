Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Repligen from $251.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Repligen from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Repligen from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Repligen in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Repligen in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a hold rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $216.86.

Repligen Stock Performance

Shares of RGEN opened at $170.22 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $182.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $185.46. The company has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.38, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.09. Repligen has a 52-week low of $137.21 and a 52-week high of $262.26.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Repligen

Repligen ( NASDAQ:RGEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.10. Repligen had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 23.20%. The business had revenue of $186.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Repligen will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Repligen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Repligen in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Repligen by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 262 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Repligen during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Repligen by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 227 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

About Repligen

Repligen Corp. is a global life sciences company, which engages in providing bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biological drugs. It operates through the North America. Europe, and Asia Pacific Region or Other geographical segments. The company was founded by Alexander G.

