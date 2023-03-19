SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SITC. Truist Financial cut their price objective on SITE Centers from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Mizuho raised their target price on SITE Centers from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SITE Centers has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.95.

Shares of SITC stock opened at $11.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 1.55. SITE Centers has a fifty-two week low of $10.42 and a fifty-two week high of $17.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. SITE Centers’s payout ratio is 70.27%.

In other news, EVP John M. Cattonar sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.61, for a total value of $149,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,922 shares in the company, valued at $556,948.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 20.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,106,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,440,000 after purchasing an additional 266,355 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 73.3% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 173,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 73,516 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 279.0% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 46,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 34,206 shares during the period. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 14,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 3,737 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 4,612 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

SITE Centers Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and management of shopping centers. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Loan Investments segments. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

