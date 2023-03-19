Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
Separately, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Silicom from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th.
Silicom Stock Down 2.2 %
Silicom stock opened at $35.50 on Thursday. Silicom has a 52 week low of $31.30 and a 52 week high of $50.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.64. The stock has a market cap of $236.08 million, a P/E ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 1.01.
About Silicom
Silicom Ltd. engages in the provision of networking and data infrastructure solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. Its products include server adapters, smart cards, bypass switches and intelligent bypass switches. The company was founded by Avi Eizenman, Yehuda Zisapel, and Zohar Zisapel in 1987 and is headquartered in Kfar Saba, Israel.
