Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Silicom from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th.

Silicom stock opened at $35.50 on Thursday. Silicom has a 52 week low of $31.30 and a 52 week high of $50.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.64. The stock has a market cap of $236.08 million, a P/E ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 1.01.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its position in Silicom by 4.0% in the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 576,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,373,000 after buying an additional 22,356 shares during the last quarter. Lewis Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Silicom by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lewis Capital Management LLC now owns 48,728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 2,348 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its stake in Silicom by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 147,708 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,226,000 after acquiring an additional 7,386 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Silicom during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,186,000. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Silicom during the fourth quarter worth about $358,000. Institutional investors own 54.57% of the company’s stock.

Silicom Ltd. engages in the provision of networking and data infrastructure solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. Its products include server adapters, smart cards, bypass switches and intelligent bypass switches. The company was founded by Avi Eizenman, Yehuda Zisapel, and Zohar Zisapel in 1987 and is headquartered in Kfar Saba, Israel.

