StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Richardson Electronics Stock Performance

RELL stock opened at $20.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $283.51 million, a PE ratio of 12.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.43 and a 200-day moving average of $21.27. Richardson Electronics has a one year low of $11.13 and a one year high of $27.24.

Get Richardson Electronics alerts:

Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 4th. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.10. Richardson Electronics had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The firm had revenue of $65.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.50 million. Equities analysts forecast that Richardson Electronics will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Richardson Electronics Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Richardson Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.63%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Richardson Electronics by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 985,513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,021,000 after purchasing an additional 25,788 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Richardson Electronics by 3.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 850,873 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,585,000 after buying an additional 24,908 shares in the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Richardson Electronics during the third quarter worth about $10,664,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Richardson Electronics by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 473,601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,892,000 after buying an additional 5,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Richardson Electronics by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 458,511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,924,000 after acquiring an additional 12,808 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.93% of the company’s stock.

About Richardson Electronics

(Get Rating)

Richardson Electronics Ltd. engages in the provision of engineered solutions and distributes electronic components to the electron device marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Power and Microwave Technologies Group (PMT), Canvys, and Healthcare. The PMT segment provides solutions and adds value through design-in support, systems integration, prototype design and manufacturing, testing, logistics, and aftermarket technical service and repair-all through its existing global infrastructure.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Richardson Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Richardson Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.