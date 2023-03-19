Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Clean Harbors from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $132.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Sunday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clean Harbors has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $145.00.

Clean Harbors Stock Performance

Shares of CLH stock opened at $134.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $130.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.35. Clean Harbors has a one year low of $81.56 and a one year high of $140.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Insider Activity at Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors ( NYSE:CLH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 22.03%. Clean Harbors’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Clean Harbors will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

In other Clean Harbors news, EVP Sharon M. Gabriel sold 3,810 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.92, for a total value of $529,285.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,105,641.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Sharon M. Gabriel sold 3,810 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.92, for a total value of $529,285.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,554 shares in the company, valued at $4,105,641.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 16,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.02, for a total value of $1,903,772.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 61,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,115,738.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,296 shares of company stock worth $3,987,096. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clean Harbors

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Clean Harbors by 112.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 225 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 122.1% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 231 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 76.0% during the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 264 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Clean Harbors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 88.13% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and the Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services, industrial services, field services, and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

Further Reading

