StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of SHEN opened at $19.03 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 52-week low of $15.62 and a 52-week high of $25.93.

Get Shenandoah Telecommunications alerts:

Institutional Trading of Shenandoah Telecommunications

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 2,432.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 4,598 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,027 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 165.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,338 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.82% of the company’s stock.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Profile

Shenandoah Telecommunications Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated and unregulated telecommunication services to end-user customers and other telecommunications providers. It offers voice, video and data communications services. It operates through the Broadband and Tower segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.