Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Silicon Laboratories currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $179.78.

Get Silicon Laboratories alerts:

Silicon Laboratories Stock Performance

NASDAQ SLAB opened at $171.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.41 and a beta of 1.11. Silicon Laboratories has a 52-week low of $109.44 and a 52-week high of $194.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $169.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.91. The company has a quick ratio of 7.33, a current ratio of 7.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Insider Activity at Silicon Laboratories

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Silicon Laboratories

In other Silicon Laboratories news, Director Nina Richardson sold 912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $145,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,908 shares in the company, valued at $945,280. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SLAB. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Silicon Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 975.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 72.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 377 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Silicon Laboratories, Inc engages in providing and developing analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. It operates through the United States, China, and Rest of World geographical segments. The company was founded by Navdeep S. Sooch, David R. Welland, and Jeffrey W. Scott in August 1996 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.