Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on CNQ. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$91.00 to C$86.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$88.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Stifel Firstegy restated a buy rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$92.00 to C$97.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $92.91.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Canadian Natural Resources Price Performance

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at $50.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.81, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.57. Canadian Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $44.45 and a 1-year high of $70.60.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Canadian Natural Resources

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a $0.676 dividend. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.97%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 198.4% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 558 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 57.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 594 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 133.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 639 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian Natural Resources

(Get Rating)

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading, Midstream & Refining, and Exploration & Production.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.