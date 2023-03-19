G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.55-2.65 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.23 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.17 billion. G-III Apparel Group also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $2.55-$2.65 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GIII shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 1st. CL King cut G-III Apparel Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. UBS Group cut their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a market perform rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research report on Monday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.38.

Shares of NASDAQ GIII opened at $15.03 on Friday. G-III Apparel Group has a 1 year low of $11.60 and a 1 year high of $31.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.55.

G-III Apparel Group ( NASDAQ:GIII Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The textile maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $854.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.28 million. G-III Apparel Group had a positive return on equity of 8.79% and a negative net margin of 4.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that G-III Apparel Group will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GIII. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in G-III Apparel Group during the first quarter worth approximately $298,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in G-III Apparel Group by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,799 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,558 shares in the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in G-III Apparel Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $277,000. Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 20,058 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 15,284 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 4,022 shares in the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. engages in the designing, sourcing, and marketing of women’s apparel. The firm’s product range includes outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and performance wear, as well as handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments.

