Carmen Chang Sells 1,226 Shares of Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) Stock

Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating) Director Carmen Chang sold 1,226 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.82, for a total transaction of $14,491.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,640 shares in the company, valued at $373,984.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Coursera Trading Down 5.2 %
COUR opened at $11.20 on Friday. Coursera, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.81 and a twelve month high of $24.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.39 and a 200-day moving average of $12.67.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Coursera in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Coursera in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Coursera from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Coursera from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Truist Financial cut Coursera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $17.50 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.58.
Institutional Trading of Coursera
About Coursera
Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.
Further Reading
